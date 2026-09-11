Namosi next on Suva Women’s list

Host FMF Suva women's rugby has set its sights on its round 8 clash against Namosi, after thrashing Lautoka 52-24 in their Subrails Marama Championship clash at Bidesi ground yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports Suva head coach Meli Tuifagalele said despite the big win would need to work on their weaknesses.

"We will need to work on our set pieces, and we need to put in extra effort for next week's game. We will need to be more clinical in the way we play and our ball handling,"Tuifagalele said.

"We are grateful for the effort shown by the girls today (Friday). We will go back to our drawing board and review all the areas we were lack in and adjust on it."

Tuifagalele said the focus is now on Namosi.

"We know Namosi is currently leading the competition. It will be a tough game against them.”

“I thank our supporters for supporting the team,” he added.

Suva U20 triumphs

Meanwhile, the Suva Under-20 walloped Lautoka 50-21 in the Skipper Cup U20 clash at Bidesi Park, yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Suva U20 strength and conditioning coach Neori Buli said he was pleased with the players’ performance.

"We were expecting a tough game against Lautoka, and we would like to thank them for giving us a good game. The boys did not underestimate them," Buli said.

He also indicated that they have got to improve on certain areas of their game.

"We made a lot of errors, especially the boys gave away a lot of penalties. There were two yellow cards. We will need to work on our mistakes next week and go back to the drawing board."



