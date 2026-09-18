Ex-running star embraces new challenge

Former Natabua High School 400-metre senior boy's cham­pion runner and Fiji men's rugby sevens player Batinisavu Ul­uiyata is slowly adjusting to the 15s code in his new position as a lock forward for Navosa in the Skipper Cup competition.

Uluiyata was dubbed 'Superman' at the Fiji Finals 2014 (also known as the Coca-Cola Games) after win­ning the 400m senior boys final where he smashed the record.

"My usual position is wing but since my switch to the forwards, I'm grateful to the guidance of Jone Koroiduadua and Semi Kunatani who taught me the skills in scrums, carries and tackles," he told SUN­ sports.

"I'm thankful for the involvement of the Fijian Drua players in the Navosa team as we've learnt valu­able skills, especially when it is the first time for me to play at lock."

Uluiyata added that he was grate­ful to be monitored and instructed on the field by his senior team­mates.

"The reason why I play for this team is because I'm from Navosa and have maternal links to Navosa as well. I was raised in Navosa and only attended high school in Lau­toka," he said.

"If I play for another team, it won't feel the same as this is my va­nua and I will give my all for this team whenever I put this jersey on for my bloodline and family his­tory." Uluiyata hails from Bemana Village with maternal links to Ko­roua Village.

"He is dedicated in helping his team reach the top eight of the Skipper Cup points table and book a spot in the quarterfinals.

"I've gained a bit of weight mak­ing the transition to forwards and I will switch back to sevens rugby after the conclusion of the Skipper Cup competition," he said.

"Rugby has been part of my fam­ily bloodline. Regardless of my athletics background, my cousins often told me to play rugby."

It has been a family affair for Ul­uiyata, and he's been grateful to share the field with his cousins Koroiduadua and Kunatani for the Navosa rugby team this season.