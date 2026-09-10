A Pacific human rights film festival was presented at the University of the South Pacific (USP) campus in Labasa yesterday, using films to raise awareness and encourage discussion on human rights issues.

The festival creates safe spaces for discussions and provides a platform for Pacific filmmakers to showcase their work to audiences across the region.

It also encourages the film sector to understand the importance of human rights issues.

The two films shown were Breaking Ground: The Rise of Women’s Rugby and Remathau: People of the Ocean.

Pacific Community (SPC) Human Rights and Social Development Division knowledge and engagement officer Karine Gatellier said the Labasa screening was part of the sixth Pacific Human Rights Film Festival, which is taking place across the Pacific this month and next.

“This free annual festival is open to all, brings human rights to the big screen and provides a space for Pacific people to engage with these stories and build their awareness about human rights issues in the Pacific region and beyond,” Ms Gatellier said.

“Story telling through movies and talanoa (discussions) on the issues depicted in the films have the power to open people's minds to new perspectives.”

Breaking Ground is a documentary that chronicles the journeys of Fijiana athletes as they overcome societal stereotypes to transform women’s rugby in Fiji.

The film highlights sport as a tool for female empowerment and a movement against gender-based violence.

The documentary Remathau: People of the Ocean follows Nicole Yamase, a young marine biologist from Micronesia, as she ventures to the deepest part of the ocean and begins an even deeper journey of self-discovery, reconnecting with her people’s resilience and oceanic roots.

“After watching the films, the students and other attendees had the opportunity to discuss the themes highlighted in the films,” Ms Gatellier said.

“The festival is presented as a part of the social citizenship education programme, under the Pacific partnership to end violence against women and girls, engaging schools and communities on human rights, social inclusion, gender equality, and ending violence against women and girls.”

This year, SPC partnered with USP and the Pacific UN Human Rights Office, with support from the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the delegation of the European Union to the Pacific, together with Ambassade de France à Fidji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga et Tuvalu (the French Embassy in Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu), the British High Commission in Fiji, Embassy of Spain in Fiji, Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies and Centre for Sustainable Futures.

USP students Zahra Khan and Lavenia Bukakeilekutu, who attended the festival, said both films were motivating and carried messages for young girls that they could pursue their lives, dreams and ambitions.

The festival will continue until next month at other campuses and venues, including Damodar Cinema in Suva.