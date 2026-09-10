Environment

Littering change will take time, says Environment Minister

Lynda Tabuya says changing Fijians’ littering habits will take time as calls grow for tougher penalties

Friday 11 September 2026 | 07:00

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya outside Parliament on August 19, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya says it is “early days” in changing Fijians’ littering habits, just over a week after the $200 fixed penalty for littering took effect on September 1.

Ms Tabuya said a community clean-up at Korosomo, Macuata, led by the Waka family, cleared five to six truckloads of rubbish – only for litter to reappear at the same spot within days.

“So, clean-ups is a good thing, but it's not the way,” she said. “We need to be able to prevent it before it starts, and that's not just the job of government, but all of society.”

Related stories

The clean-up, involving the Macuata Provincial Council and Ministry of Environment, followed a viral social media post by Waka co-owner Jonathan Batisarisari, who said someone threw rubbish from a car window minutes after the clean-up ended.

Mr Batisarisari has since called for the fine to be raised further, to $500, saying littering was “a heart thing” that came down to personal responsibility.

Ms Tabuya welcomed growing public pressure, citing Nadi-based artist Bigwilz among those raising awareness.

“I'm grateful for many people who are coming out now to raise awareness on littering,” she said, hoping the movement would be “organically generated” by Fijians rather than led solely by enforcement.

The $200 fine, up from $40, followed Cabinet's Litter Offence (Fixed Penalty Notice) (Amendment) Regulations 2026, giving Litter Prevention Officers, police and councils stronger powers.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiEnvironment

Most popular

From Left: Taina Sela , Alekisio Sela (graduate), Mikaele Sela, Joeli Sela and his wife Limiva Taito on September 10, 2026. Photo: Talei Roko
Community

Sela’s master’s journey inspires three children

Hibiscus Albert Park
Nation

Council to take responsibility for Albert Park rehabilitation

Macuata-i-wai
Nation

Macuata-i-Wai climate project enters final phase with two houses

Peniona Ra­nitu
Rugby

Ranitu back as Maroons head coach

Flying Fijians No.8 Elia Canakaivata
Rugby

Flying Fijians ready for Canada test

Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 5, 2026.
Rugby

Naitasiri U20 preps for Navosa

Charity Queen, Miss Fiji Sugar Corporation Verenaisi Shekinah Waikarawa.
Lifestyle

FSC reclaims Miss Charity crown after two years

Nineteen-year-old Seini Didi shares her graduation joy with her mother, Tarusila Tuvi, at the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa on September 4, 2026.
Lifestyle

Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

Miss Hibiscus 1962, Eta Qereqeretabua, and her daughter, Miss Hibiscus 1988, Lenora Qereqeretabua, share a special moment as generations of Hibiscus Queens come together to celebrate seven decades of the festival’s rich history and legacy.
Lifestyle

64 years later, Eta Qereqeretabua's Hibiscus memories still bloom