Littering change will take time, says Environment Minister

Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya says it is “early days” in changing Fijians’ littering habits, just over a week after the $200 fixed penalty for littering took effect on September 1.

Ms Tabuya said a community clean-up at Korosomo, Macuata, led by the Waka family, cleared five to six truckloads of rubbish – only for litter to reappear at the same spot within days.

“So, clean-ups is a good thing, but it's not the way,” she said. “We need to be able to prevent it before it starts, and that's not just the job of government, but all of society.”

The clean-up, involving the Macuata Provincial Council and Ministry of Environment, followed a viral social media post by Waka co-owner Jonathan Batisarisari, who said someone threw rubbish from a car window minutes after the clean-up ended.

Mr Batisarisari has since called for the fine to be raised further, to $500, saying littering was “a heart thing” that came down to personal responsibility.

Ms Tabuya welcomed growing public pressure, citing Nadi-based artist Bigwilz among those raising awareness.

“I'm grateful for many people who are coming out now to raise awareness on littering,” she said, hoping the movement would be “organically generated” by Fijians rather than led solely by enforcement.

The $200 fine, up from $40, followed Cabinet's Litter Offence (Fixed Penalty Notice) (Amendment) Regulations 2026, giving Litter Prevention Officers, police and councils stronger powers.