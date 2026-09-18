FRU set to bank $7.8m from Europe Tests

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) is looking to set­tle around with $7.8 million from the gate­ takings of the Flying Fijians three Test matches hosted in Europe during the inaugural Nations Championship in July.

This was revealed to SUNsports by FRU board chairman John Sanday.

''At the last sub-committee meeting I attended before I headed out on over­seas travel, a few weeks ago, the net figure was settling at around $7.8 mil­lion (Fiji dollars)," Sanday said.

''At that point, we were yet to receive the final reconciled P&L (Profit and Loss) figure for one remaining venue. The two other venues had already sub­mitted their figure which our Finance department have been looking at.

"Suffice to say that the final profit level will be close to this figure. And once the Finance department clears all the remaining outstanding ques­tions we will sign off and publish the numbers for the July tests."

During the interview, Sanday also gave an update of proposed stadium at Lauwaki, Vuda, and the two land offers from Nadi.

He also highlighted their meetings in Sydney, Australia, to enhance the Fiji Rugby brand and how they hooked up with the Fiji community on the Flying Fijians programmes for next year's Rugby World Cup.