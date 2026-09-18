The Flying Fijians will face the world champion Springboks on September 18, 2027, in a Test that will form part of both teams’ final preparations for the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The match will be played at Polytec Stadium on the Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia.

Dubbed the “Contest on the Coast”, the fixture will be only the fourth meeting between Fiji and South Africa.

It will also mark the return of international rugby to the Central Coast for the first time since 2004, when South Africa played a combined Pacific Islands team.

The match was officially launched today, exactly one year before kick-off.

South Africa will enter the Test as the defending world champions and will be aiming for a historic third consecutive Rugby World Cup title.

The Flying Fijians reached the quarter-finals at the 2023 World Cup and will use the fixture as part of their preparations for the 2027 tournament.

Both teams will establish high-performance training camps on the Central Coast before and after the Test. They will also take part in community activities and use local facilities.

The match was secured through an investment package from Central Coast Council.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus said: “We are very excited about the announcement of the clash against Fiji as part of our preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and for the opportunity to play another Test match in Gosford on the Central Coast after last facing the Pacific Islanders there in 2004,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“Fiji are a quality team who have consistently tested some of the top teams in the world over the last few years, and they proved that they can be a force to be reckoned with by advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so it's certainly going to be a great test for our team before the international spectacle in Australia.

“They are one of the top 10 ranked teams in the world, and they are a physical and talented side who will undoubtedly want to take full advantage of the match, similarly to us, before the Rugby World Cup kicks off.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made this possible from the Central Coast and SA Rugby, and I have no doubt it is going to be an exciting encounter in an area where both teams enjoy fantastic support.”

Fiji Rugby Union CEO Koli Sewabu said the fixture would provide valuable preparation for the Flying Fijians.

“Fiji Rugby is delighted to confirm this historic Test Match against the Springboks, one of the most respected and successful teams in world rugby. The Springboks have set the benchmark in world rugby, and our players relish every opportunity to test themselves against the very best. This fixture is about more than a rugby match. It is about inspiring our people, engaging our global Fijian community and continuing to showcase the unique style, spirit and talent that Fiji brings to the world game.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, through Ticketek. With stadium capacity limited to 20,000, fans are encouraged to purchase early.