Singh leaves Sugar Ministry return to PM

Former Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says any decision to return him to the sugar portfolio rests solely with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Singh, who is Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, said he remained passionate about the revival of the sugar industry but respected Mr Rabuka’s decision on Cabinet portfolios.

"I will tell you I don't decide on which portfolio I will handle, it is for the PM and prerogative to decide on appointment of cabinet ministers," he clarified.

Mr Singh said he respected Mr Rabuka’s decision to continue with Tomasi Tunabuna as Sugar Minister.

"If the PM feels that the current minister, Mr Tunabuna, is doing well in the minister, it's fine with me".

Mr Singh said he remained willing to provide his knowledge and assistance on sugarcane-related matters to support the growth of the industry.

"Where my expertise is required in the sugar industry, I will help him out".

Meanwhile, Mr Tunabuna confirmed that his office had received indications of a drop in sugarcane supply to mills because of unfavourable weather conditions and high input costs.

"Some indication of the drop in cane supply to mills had already been informed to my office and this is right across Fiji and also the world," he clarified.

"This drop is related to weather and the high input costs".

Mr Tunabuna said he did not have figures on how many tonnes of sugar had been exported to overseas markets but confirmed that sugar had been shipped.

He also did not reveal figures on the amount of cane supplied to Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) mills at this stage, saying he would meet sugar industry stakeholders to be briefed.