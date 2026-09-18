DPM Kamikamica honours Singh’s life of service

Agni Deo Singh spent his final days doing what Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said had defined much of his public life — serving Fiji and advocating for its workers.

The late Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations died in Australia last Saturday while on official duties, where reports said he had been engaging with Fijian workers and employers as part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility programme.

Yesterday, that service was remembered as Mr Kamikamica led a Government delegation to the Singh family home in Nausori to present the official Government reguregu.

After the traditional presentation, Mr Kamikamica told Mr Singh’s wife, children and relatives they could be proud of the life he had lived and his service to the country.

“You should be very proud of your husband. He has served this country well, served with honour and distinction, served with passion,” Mr Kamikamica said.

Mr Kamikamica said that passion was particularly evident when Mr Singh advocated for Fiji’s workers.

“For those who served alongside him in Cabinet, that passion was particularly evident in his advocacy for Fiji’s workers.”

“All of us, his colleagues in Cabinet, know very well his passion for the workers of Fiji,” Mr Kamikamica said.

Mr Kamikamica noted that it was especially meaningful that his Cabinet colleague had continued serving the country until the end of his life.

He said Mr Singh would be greatly missed in Cabinet, not only as a Minister, but also as a colleague, friend and brother.

The Deputy Prime Minister assured the family that the Government was keeping them in its thoughts and prayers during the difficult time.

“Our prayers, our deepest condolences, and our love are with you and your family,” he said.

As part of the official reguregu, Mr Kamikamica presented a wreath and a contribution to the family on behalf of the Government, expressing its gratitude for Mr Singh’s service to the nation.

He described Mr Singh’s life as “a life that’s very well lived” and said it had “really touched every corner of Fiji through its service to this country.”

Mr Singh’s official funeral will be held on Sunday, September 20.