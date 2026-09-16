Health

CWM Hospital gets real-time X-ray technology for specialist procedures

Biomedical engineers receive hands-on training to support specialised equipment

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 13:30

Fluoroscopy uses real-time X-ray imaging to help clinicians assess internal structures and bodily functions during diagnostic and image-guided procedures. Photo: Supplied

Fluoroscopy uses real-time X-ray imaging to help clinicians assess internal structures and bodily functions during diagnostic and image-guided procedures.

Photo: Supplied

Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital has strengthened its diagnostic services with the installation of a new fluoroscopy system, giving clinicians access to real-time X-ray imaging for a range of procedures.

Installation of the system at the hospital’s Radiology Department has been completed, with Medical Imaging Technologists undergoing application training this week.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the new equipment would strengthen tertiary diagnostic capacity and support image-guided procedures.

Related stories

Fluoroscopy uses real-time X-ray imaging to help clinicians assess internal structures and bodily functions during diagnostic and image-guided procedures.

The ministry has purchased two fluoroscopy systems, with the second unit earmarked for Labasa Hospital.

The Labasa system has been received and will be installed once the required site and infrastructure preparations are completed.

The installation at CWM Hospital also provided hands-on technical training for the ministry’s Biomedical Engineering team, which worked alongside contracted vendor Medica Pacifica.

The ministry said the experience would strengthen local technical capacity to support and maintain specialised medical equipment.

It said the investment was part of its efforts to strengthen health infrastructure, build workforce capability and improve the delivery of timely and quality tertiary diagnostic services.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Acting Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hon. Mosese Bulitavu, and Guangdong Province Vice Governor Zhang Guozhi during the handover of solar lights on September 15, 2026.
Community

China’s Guangdong Province donates 100 solar lights to communities

From left: Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Enterprises Pita Wise, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Solo Mara and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management Mitieli Cama.
Nation

Three key ministries get new Permanent Secretaries

Major Atonio Nagauna promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, while Sheemal Nand is commissioned Captain
Nation

RFMF officers promoted, commissioned

Naitasiri U20 2026
Rugby

Discipline key to Naitasiri push

Newly appointed Fiji Rugby Union's Head of Men's High-Performance Andrew Durutalo and Fiji Rugby General Manager High-Performance Nacani Cawanibuka at the Fiji Rugby headquarters in Suva in September 14, 2026.
Rugby

Durutalo tasked with strengthening Fiji’s rugby pathways

Flying Fijians first five eight Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula during the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup semi-final match at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka, Osaka, Japan on September 12, 2026.
Rugby

Flying Fijians must start fast, finish strong

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Fiji suicide data highlights higher deaths among men, youths

World Health Organisation Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) representative Dr Jiang Long. 
Health

Pacific urged to strengthen suicide prevention

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Dr Luisa Rauto with Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca
Health

Suicide prevention a shared responsibility: Acting PS Health