Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital has strengthened its diagnostic services with the installation of a new fluoroscopy system, giving clinicians access to real-time X-ray imaging for a range of procedures.

Installation of the system at the hospital’s Radiology Department has been completed, with Medical Imaging Technologists undergoing application training this week.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the new equipment would strengthen tertiary diagnostic capacity and support image-guided procedures.

Fluoroscopy uses real-time X-ray imaging to help clinicians assess internal structures and bodily functions during diagnostic and image-guided procedures.

The ministry has purchased two fluoroscopy systems, with the second unit earmarked for Labasa Hospital.

The Labasa system has been received and will be installed once the required site and infrastructure preparations are completed.

The installation at CWM Hospital also provided hands-on technical training for the ministry’s Biomedical Engineering team, which worked alongside contracted vendor Medica Pacifica.

The ministry said the experience would strengthen local technical capacity to support and maintain specialised medical equipment.

It said the investment was part of its efforts to strengthen health infrastructure, build workforce capability and improve the delivery of timely and quality tertiary diagnostic services.