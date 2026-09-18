Seruvakula calls for strong finish against Japan

Flying Fijians head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they are focused on their own team structures as they look to overcome host Japan in tomor­row's Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) grand-final in Tokyo.

Seruvakula made the comment after he was asked on how they are going to handle the Japanese side who have former Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson and former All Blacks tighthead prop Owen Franks as assistant coaches to vet­eran head coach Eddie Jones.

Jackson and Seruvakula were the Flying Fijians assistant coaches to the Rugby World Cup 2023. With the Drua, he had worked closely with majority of the Flying Fijian players while Franks was recently linked to the All Blacks coaching panel to replace forwards coach Ja­son Ryan.

"We just need to play according to our strength, game patterns and ar­eas that we will consider as we go forward," Seruvakula said.

"We need to win quality balls and quick balls so that we are able to go forward."

The no-nonsense coach added that the set piece would be a crucial area for his side in the final.

"Prep­aration has been going well for us in the last couple of days," he said.

"Everyone is injury-free and rar­ing to go on Saturday."

Seruvakula added that their ap­proach is to be ruthless in the breakdown and get quality balls from the breakdown.

"We'll just keep it simple so the boys can go out there and enjoy themselves," he said.

The team had their last training session yesterday.

"We know Japan is going to be very strong at home, especially af­ter they played a Test against the Wallabies and a warm-up match against Canada before their first game last week," Seruvakula said.

"We are ready for them; we're looking at our strength ahead of match day."

Seruvakula described the Japa­nese side as a rapid rugby team that can maintain possession for long periods.

"The PNC is important as we showcase a lot of our young play­ers coming up the ranks, and some of the players were not in the squad for a couple of years, so they are coming back," he said.

"This is an opportunity for them to showcase what they can bring into the team."

Seruvakula added that the PNC provides a platform for him to gauge and select players for the Nations Championship (NC) in No­vember.

"It's important for us to get regu­lar matches heading into the NC," he said.

Fiji will play against Japan in a Test match next month for the Japanese Rugby Union's centenary celebration.

"It's a good build-up for us going to the NC, so the more games we play; the more of an advantage for us," Seruvakula said.

Saracens prop Vilikesa Nairau and Issac Ratumaitavuki Kneep­kens have been named on the bench and are likely to make their Test de­but.

"It's always an honour to repre­sent your country; especially for these two players coming into the side for the first time," Seruvakula said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them perform well so that they can raise their hands to represent Fiji in the future." He confirmed that Isoa Nasilasila has been ruled out of the final due to a red-card offence following a dangerous cleanout targeting the lower limbs against Canada last week.

Seruvakula opted for the locking pair of Mesake Vocevoce and Temo Mayanavanua, with Isoa Tuwai providing cover from the bench.

"We need to bring brutality for this last game. The message this week is to start well and finish strong."

The match kicks-off at 10.05pm (Fiji time).

Line-up

Fiji: 1. Peni Ravai, 2. Tevita Ikani­vere (captain), 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Mesake Vocevoce, 5. Temo Mayana­vanua, 6. Kitione Salawa, 7. Motiki­ai Murray; 8. Elia Canakaivata, 9. Frank Lomani, 10. Caleb Muntz, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Tuidraki Sam­usamuvodre, 13. Virimi Vakatawa,

Reserves: 16. Kavaia Tagivetaua, 17. Vilikesa Nairau, 18. Samuela Tawake, 19. Isoa Tuwai, 20. Penaia Cakobau, 21. Sam Wye, 22. Isikeli Rabitu, 23. Isaac RatumaitavukiÂ­Kneepkens.