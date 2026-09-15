Serevi: Get your heart check for free

Rugby Sevens icon and PSH Hospitals brand ambassador Waisale Serevi is calling on members of the public to take charge of their heart health by attending PSH Hospitals' free Heart Wellness Symposium in Nadi next Tuesday, September 22, from 6pm to 9pm.

"One heart, one life- don't miss this opportunity to attend the important heart wellness symposium," Mr Serevi said, as he encouraged people to make their health a priority and benefit from direct access to experienced heart specialists.

The World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee will also be present for a special meet-and-greet session, adding further inspiration to an evening dedicated to heart-health awareness and early action.

PSH Hospitals founder and chief executive officer Parvish Kumar is urging all concerned citizens, particularly people aged 40 and above, to attend the important community event, learn more about their heart health and act early where necessary.

The symposium forms part of PSH Hospitals' World Heart Month programme under the theme "Don't Miss a Beat" and follows warnings that heart disease and stroke reportedly claim around eight lives every day in Fiji.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to interact with PSH Hospitals' highly trained Heart team comprising cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey, interventional cardiologist Dr Srikar Miryala and consultant cardiologist Dr Omar Niazi. Together, the three specialists have a combined 100 years of experience in heart health.

The specialists will provide free general advice on recognising warning signs, reducing heart-disease risks, undergoing regular health checks and seeking medical assistance before a condition becomes serious. Those requiring further medical assessment will also be able to discuss consultations with the Heart Team at a later date.

The free symposium will be held at PSH Hospitals in Nadi, opposite Nadi International Airport.