Rugby

Nadi ready to face Ba in Skipper Cup quarter-final

The Jetsetters finished top of the standings with 45 points and head into the knockout stage after a 62-3 win over Rewa.

Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 10:00

Nadi's Meli Derenalagi clears the ball from a ruck during their Skipper Cup round 11 match against Rewa on October 10, 2026.

Nadi's Meli Derenalagi clears the ball from a ruck during their Skipper Cup round 11 match against Rewa on October 10, 2026.

McDonald’s Nadi is ready to face New World Ba in the Skipper Cup quarter-final at King Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

The Jetsetters topped the points table with 45 points from nine wins, one loss and one draw.

Tailevu finished second with 43 points, followed by Nadroga on 41 and Naitasiri on 40.

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Malolo and Suva collected 34 and 29 points respectively, while Navosa also finished on 29 points. Ba finished eighth.

Vice-captain Rafaele Tunidau said the team was anticipating a tough encounter.

“Going into the quarter-final is another level for us boys to look forward to.

“All teams playing in the quarter-finals have proved themselves to get this far,” Tunidau said.

Nadi made a strong statement in its final-round clash against Rewa last Saturday, thrashing the visitors 62-3 at the same venue.

The return of key players, including Vilive Aria and Meli Derenalagi, strengthened the side as it prepared for the knockout stage.

Nadi led 26-3 at half-time before securing the emphatic victory.

“We played together as a unit and did our best to prepare for the quarter-final,” Tunidau said.

He also acknowledged and thanked supporters for their continued support of the team.


Skipper Cup senior men’s quarter-final draw

  • Nadi v Ba — King Charles Park, Nadi
  • Tailevu v Navosa — National Stadium, Suva
  • Nadroga v Suva — Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka
  • Naitasiri v Malolo — HFC National Stadium, Suva

Marama Cup quarter-final draw

  • Nadi v Nadroga — King Charles Park, Nadi
  • Suva v Macuata — Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka
  • Nasinu v Kadavu — HFC National Stadium, Suva
  • Namosi v Tailevu — HFC National Stadium, Suva

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