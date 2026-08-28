Ex-star striker is new Blues coach

The Khelvin Realtors Lautoka football team have received a major boost ahead of the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament with the appointment of former Solomon Islands national captain and coach Batram Suri as their new head coach.

The appointment was confirmed by Lautoka Football Association (Lautoka FA) boss Shalendra Prasad on Thursday evening following the handover of sponsorship funds by Khelvin Realtors chief executive officer Vyas Deo Sharma.

Prasad said the appointment of Suri was a significant move as Lautoka (dubbed the Blues) prepares for the tough tournament, with the experienced coach bringing a wealth of knowledge from across the Pacific.

“Suri is well-known throughout the region,” Prasad said.

The former Solomon Islands national team captain and coach has also made his mark in Fiji football, having played in the country for Nadi (2001) and Nasinu (2005 – 2006).

His football experience also extends to New Zealand, giving him a broad understanding of the different styles and approaches used across the region.

Prasad said Lautoka was confident Suri's experience and regional knowledge would prove valuable as the Blues prepare to challenge some of the country's best teams at the B.O.G as the Blues chase a fourth title.

Lautoka won in 1985, 2016 and 2024 and was runner up eight times and this year are pooled with Ba, Rewa and Nadi.

The appointment comes at an important time for Lautoka, which will be looking to make a strong statement in the tournament.

With the 54-year-old Suri now at the helm, expectations will be high that his experience can help bring greater structure, discipline and confidence to the Blues squad.

“The sponsorship support from Khelvin Realtors is also expected to play an important role in Lautoka's preparations, providing the association with additional resources as it looks to strengthen its campaign,” Prasad said.

For Sharma and Khelvin Realtors, the sponsorship represents continued support for football and the Lautoka community.

“We were happy to back Lautoka soccer as the administration is in good hands led by Shalendra,” Sharma said, adding that he has also sponsored Lautoka rugby for the same reasons.

Suri's first task will be to assess his squad and quickly establish his playing philosophy as Lautoka aims to make its presence felt when the tournament gets underway.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old John Kamikamica has been included in the Blues 22-man squad with the remaining players being: Atunaisa Naucukidi, Epeli Leiroti, Simione Nabenu, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Maciu Tuinuku, Valeni Rasorewa, Shiva Pillay, Luciano Orzo, Luis Ortega Castro, Sailasa Ratu, Sterlin Vasconcellos, Abdul Sahil, Rusiate Matirerega, Joeli Navalawa, Felix Joseph, Apisalome Ravouvou, Sailasa Naicegu, Penaia Nagatalevu, Afraz Ali, Senirusi Bokini, Sekove Luma.

Other team officials are Jitesh Kumar (asst coach), Banishal Naidu (manager asst coach), Anibal Paris (tech director), Vipul Sharma (team director).