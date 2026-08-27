Health

Call for 24-hour pharmacies at major hospitals

People First Party says patients should not have to wait until morning for essential medicines

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 17:30

Updated 28 August 2026 | 12:30 FJT

Mohammed Saiyaz Khan, People First Party candidate (left), with Kalesi Volatabu, People First Party candidate, standing behind him, alongside other candidates in Suva.

People First Party candidate Mohammed Saiyaz Khan alongside other proposed candidates in Suva.

Photo: Supplied    

Patients should have access to essential medicines at night, says People First Party member Mohammed Saiyaz Khan.

People First Party member Mohammed Saiyaz Khan is calling on the Government to introduce 24-hour pharmacy services at major hospitals and selected health centres.

Mr Khan said healthcare needs did not stop after normal working hours and patients should not be left without access to prescribed medicines after receiving treatment at night.

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He said patients suffering from conditions such as severe pain, infections, asthma, high fever and respiratory problems may require medication immediately and should not have to wait until the following morning.

“Access to healthcare does not end when the sun goes down. Illness, pain and medical emergencies do not operate according to office hours,” Mr Khan said.

He said patients and their families were sometimes forced to travel elsewhere late at night to find medicines, creating additional financial and emotional pressure.

Mr Khan urged the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to consider keeping selected government pharmacies open overnight, particularly at major hospitals where there was a high demand for after-hours services.

He also called for an increase in the number of qualified pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to support extended operating hours.

Mr Khan said pharmacies should also maintain adequate stocks of commonly prescribed and essential medicines to ensure patients could receive their medication when needed.

He proposed establishing 24-hour pharmacy services at major hospitals where patient numbers and emergency cases justified the service.

Mr Khan also called for improved systems to allow prescriptions to be transferred electronically or directly from hospital departments to after-hours pharmacies.

He said pharmaceutical supply chains should be strengthened to reduce instances where patients were unable to obtain basic medicines because of shortages.

“Behind every prescription is a human being a mother, a father, a child, an elderly person or a vulnerable patient who needs help,” he said.

Mr Khan said a strong healthcare system should be measured not only by its hospitals and medical facilities but also by how effectively it responded to patients’ needs at any time.

He urged the Government to invest in staffing, medicine supplies, security and infrastructure to make extended pharmacy services safe and sustainable.

“Access to essential medicine should never be determined by the time on the clock,” Mr Khan said.

Comments to get from Ministry of Health regarding this issue remains unanswered when this issue went to the press.

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