Suva U20 roar past Rewa

Suva Under-20 captain John Jikoibau praised his teammates for showing greater discipline and determination in their 43-11 victory over Rewa in the Skipper Cup Under-20 competition.

Jikoibau, who plays in the second row, said the team’s performance was a reflection of the hard work they had put in during the week after identifying mistakes from their previous match.

“First and foremost, we thank God for giving us the strength and knowledge to execute our game plan,” Jikoibau said.

He said their coach had challenged the players before the match to bring a fighting mentality onto the field.

“Before the game, our coach told us something important. He told the boys to bring that fight, that lion heart, into the game.

“That was our preparation. We looked closely at the lessons from our first game because we made a lot of mistakes and errors.

“We worked on those areas during the week and tried to improve our game today.”

Suva dominated proceedings against Rewa, producing a strong attacking display while keeping their opponents under pressure throughout the match.

Jikoibau said the team was not focused on looking too far ahead but would instead concentrate on improving their own performance.

“We don’t look at who is next. We work on ourselves and don’t underestimate any other team,” he said.

“Every team is a good team, and they can give us a shocking game, so we have to be prepared.”

Despite the convincing win, Jikoibau said there was still plenty of work to be done.

“We will look at our mistakes, go back to the whiteboard, correct them and come back stronger next week.”



