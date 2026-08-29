Taxpayers will spend $45,668 in business and first-class airfare to send President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York, U.S.A., next month.

This is according to a leaked letter from the Office of the President dated August 20 sighted by this masthead.

The letter stated that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had requested the President to head Fiji’s delegation to UNGA81.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka confirmed to this masthead on Friday that President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is expected to lead the delegation.

He said the arrangement “should not be interpreted as anything unusual” since either the Head of State or Head of Government may represent Fiji at major international gatherings.

Mr Ditoka said arrangements were settled “following consultations at the highest levels of Government,” declining to go into internal discussions between the two offices.

He said the President’s address would reflect Fiji’s established priorities, including climate change, ocean protection, and the concerns of Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Mr Ditoka said he will also be attending UNGA81 as part of Fiji’s representation, adding the delegation would be “well placed to advance Fiji’s interests.”

He will also head Fiji’s Government delegation to Palau for the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

The letter, addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sought protocol, visa and hotel assistance for a nine-member delegation.

This included the President’s Aide-de-Camp, physician and domestic staff, departing Fiji on September 20 and returning October 2.

A travel itinerary shows the Aide-de-Camp’s separate economy fare cost $5,778, bringing total airfares for the two to $51,446.

On costs, Mr Ditoka said support given to representatives “should be proportionate to the office held.”

“This is not an argument for extravagance, but neither should we diminish the dignity of our national institutions,” he said.

Travel agents this masthead spoke to said a fare of around $45,000 for such a trip was plausible, though on the higher end, depending on when the tickets were booked.

They said such fares were not unusual for government and VIP bookings.

Mr Rabuka has reportedly defended the President’s trip.