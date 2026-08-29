Football

New changes to benefit youth players

However, Yusuf said Fiji FA still wants districts to continue giving young players opportunities at senior level.

Saturday 29 August 2026 | 12:00

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf.

Photo: Fiji Sun Online

District teams will no longer be required to include Under-17 and U19 players in their match-day lists for the Extra Battle of the Giants and FMF Inter-District Championship.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed the board has rescinded the mandatory requirement for the two major tournaments only.

“The board has approved that the mandatory inclusion of Under-17 and Under-19 players on the match list be rescinded for the Extra B.O.G and FMF IDC only,” he said.

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However, Yusuf said Fiji FA still wants districts to continue giving young players opportunities at senior level.

“We encourage all teams to have faith in their age-group players and continue to utilise them because they are the future of their districts and Fiji football,” he said.

“The removal of the mandatory requirement does not mean teams should move away from developing young players.

“If coaches believe these players are ready to compete at this level, we certainly encourage them to give them that opportunity.”

Yusuf said exposure to senior football remains important in preparing young players for the next stage of their development.

The change will come into effect at the 2026 Extra B.O.G.


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