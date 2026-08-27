Hibiscus Festival returns home for 70th anniversary

Excitement is building as the Hibiscus Festival returns to Albert Park for its 70th anniversary, 12 years after the iconic venue last hosted the annual carnival.

The return to the festival’s historic home is expected to bring renewed excitement to the capital, with amusement rides, new attractions and a strong line-up planned for families and the wider public.

Festival public relations officer David Solomone said the return to Albert Park was significant because the venue held a special place in the history and hearts of many Fijians.

“This year celebrates 70 years of the Hibiscus Festival and what better way to have it but by taking it back to the original venue — the Albert Park,” Mr Solomone said.

Mr Solomone said the festival would feature a strong line-up of contestants, vendor stalls, the return of the Charity Chest and a Former Queens Mentoring Programme.

“The return of the Hibiscus Festival to Albert Park is deeply significant because it brings Fiji’s most iconic festival back to its historic home,” he said.

The last Hibiscus Festival held at Albert Park was in 2014, making this year’s event a 12-year homecoming.

Ground contractor for the amusement rides area and Playland Fantasy director Surendra Kumar said strong interest had been generated by the festival’s return, with more amusement rides joining the celebrations.

“Lot of excitement, it has come back. Expect huge crowd to come. Other amusement rides have joined to create fun,” he said.

Mr Kumar said the 70th anniversary celebration would be bigger, with several new rides being introduced for the first time for children and the wider public.

Playland Fantasy will also contribute to the celebrations by sponsoring queen contestant Bulou Boteiova.

The festival is expected to bring back memories of previous Hibiscus celebrations while creating new ones for families and visitors.

With school holidays in session and Methodists from around the country in Suva for their annual conference, anticipation is building for this year’s milestone celebration.

Organisers are hoping for favourable conditions, while patrons will be keeping their fingers crossed for fine weather throughout the festival.