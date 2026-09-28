Rugby

Naliva hopes to maintain Fijiana spot

Naliva said the team would return home and begin their off-season training.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 29 September 2026 | 11:28 FJT

Selai Naliva hopes to retain her place in the Fijiana XV next year after helping the side secure the WXV Global Series Challenger title with a 20-17 win over the Netherlands in Hong Kong on Saturday night.

Selai Naliva hopes to retain her place in the Fijiana XV next year after helping the side secure the WXV Global Series Challenger title with a 20-17 win over the Netherlands in Hong Kong on Saturday night.

Selai Naliva hopes to retain her place in the Fijiana XV next year after helping the side secure the WXV Global Series Challenger title with a 20-17 win over the Netherlands in Hong Kong on Saturday night.

The hooker was delighted to be part of the team that finally overcame the Netherlands after defeats to them in the past two years.

“Basically, we went by our three words that we usually go by every week – effort, accuracy and just effort to be with each other. Basically, we just wanted to take the win home,” Naliva said.

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“We wanted this win. The Fiji team has been trying to get this trophy for two years. The last two years, they also went up against the Netherlands.

“We had lost, and we came back stronger, and I’m grateful that we won.”

Naliva said the team would return home and begin their off-season training.

“This is my first time taking part in this competition. I’m really grateful, and also for scoring my first try for Fijiana.

“I think this competition is very important to us. Also, being my first time with this team in this atmosphere, I’m really grateful.

“I’m hoping to be part of it next year.”

Feedback: sereana.salalo@fijisun.com.fj

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