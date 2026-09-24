Defence key to Fijiana’s final WXV3 clash

Defence will be critical for the Vodafone Fijiana XV if they are to beat a strong Netherlands side in their final WXV3 match in Hong Kong tomorrow.

This was the gist of head coach Willie Walker’s interview with SUNsports via Zoom yesterday.

The former Blues coach said he had been working with the players to make their tackles count and stay connected as a team in defence.

“We need to create pressure and opportunities for us to get down the field and play some footy,” he said.

“We’ve been training well and the players are excited for this opportunity as it’ll be a big game against the Netherlands.”

Walker said there were a few injuries within the squad but clarified that they were not serious.

“We’ve got to be on top of our game to give ourselves an opportunity to get a victory,” he said.

“We need to make sure that we carry and clean well.”

Walker challenged the players to continue their development with the right blend of structure and flair.

“We need to make sure that we do the basic things, then all the natural ability that this team has will come off the back of that,” he said.

“We need to make sure our set-pieces and ball carries are strong.”

Walker remains optimistic about his team’s chances given their form, with wins over Spain (38-32) and Hong Kong (54-26).

“They understand that we have one more job to do and I’ve got huge confidence that we can produce a result on the back of some hard work,” he said.

“I’m really happy with how the players adjusted to some of the new ideas and are open to learning how we can make each other better.”

“We need to stay on task in terms of our game plan,” he said.

Walker added that discipline was another area of focus for the team against the Netherlands as they looked to minimise penalties.

“I think they’ve kicked the ball 30-odd times to play out of their own half and put pressure on the opposition. We understand that we’re going to have a lot of ball because they are going to give it to us, so we’ve got to make the most of these chances.”

Walker described the Netherlands as a physical team with a strong forward pack.

Fijiana XV captain Kolora Lomani said they would need to execute the basics properly in attack and defence.

“The simple things like carrying into contact and staying connected with our defensive line,” she said.

“We need to keep the ball instead of doing 50-50 because opportunities will come.”

Lomani added that they needed to be direct with their attack in the middle and play controlled phases.

“The space will open wide. We’ll take the opportunity and execute it,” she said.

“The girls are adapting to what coach Willie has provided for the team and it’s been really simple for us to learn.”

The clash kicks off at 4pm Fiji time at the Kai Tak Stadium.

Line-up

Fijiana XV:

Zipporah Sorokacika Keleni Marawa Tiara Robanakadavu Mereoni Nakesa Carletta Yee Alfreda Fisher (vice-captain) Merewairita Neivoha Manuqalo Komaitai Kolora Lomani (captain) Varanisese Qoro Repeka Tove Josivini Neihamu Salote Nailolo Atelaite Ralivanawa Ivamere Nabura

Reserves:

16. Selai Naliva

17. Karalaini Naisewa

18. Keri Lawavou

19. Karavaki Lutumaibau

20. Nunia Daunimoala

21. Evivi Senikaravi

22. Litiana Vueti

23. Vasemaca Duva

Feedback: ioane.asioli@fijisun.com.fj