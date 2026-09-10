Seruvakula names young Flying Fijians squad for PNC

Senirusi Seruvakula is now a lot wiser as he settles into his role as interim head coach of the Flying Fijians.

The 56-year-old was appointed to the role on April 2 and got his baptism of fire leading the Flying Fijians at the inaugural Nations Championship in July.

The Flying Fijians played Wales, England and Scotland in the United Kingdom, losing all three Test matches.

Now Seruvakula is being given another chance to lead the Flying Fijians at the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) in Japan.

Their title defence starts in Osaka on Saturday against Canada in the first semi-final, followed by hosts Japan taking on the USA Eagles.

The final is on September 19 in Tokyo, Japan.

With next year's Rugby World Cup in mind, Seruvakula has opted to select a young team as he continues to build depth in all positions.

“The recent Nations Championship tour was my first as head coach and I have identified what our weaknesses are and how we can improve,” he told World Rugby.

“ I’ve also identified the players that should not be in the team and those that we have to bring into the team.”

The uncapped players selected are Joseva Tamani, Penaia Cakobau, Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Isoa Tuwai, Terio Tamani, Maleli Nauvasi and Isaac Ratuimatavuki-Kneepkens.

Among them is Olympic Games silver medallist and experienced sevens rugby playmaker Tamani along with powerhouse Saracens loosehead prop Vilikesa Nairau.

“It’s all a learning process. Every powerhouse team in the world was not always winning once and now they’re at the top. We always start somewhere and make our way up,” Seruvakula said.

JUST A GLANCE

Current form

World Ranking: 9th

Form: L/W/L/L/L (W-Win & L-Loss)

Key team facts

Kit colour: White and black

Team logo: Palm tree

Nickname: Flying Fijians

Known for: Basketball-style skills, unpredictable and fast-paced rugby, humility and the cibi (pronounced ‘thimbi’), the pre-match cultural challenge that they have laid down on the rugby field since 1939.

PNC history

Number of tournaments: 17

Best finish: Champions (2013, 2015-18, 2024-25)

Most points in a match: 63 (63-10 v Canada, 2025)

Biggest win: 53 (63-10 v Canada, 2025)

Did you know? No side has won the Pacific Nations Cup more times than defending champions Fiji, who clinched their seventh title when they beat Japan 33-27 in last year’s final at America First Field in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

Squad

Forwards: Livai Natave, Peni Ravai, Meli Tuni, Tevita Ikanivere, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Penaia Cakobau, Mesake Doge, Samu Tawake, Vilikesa Nairau, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Motikiai Murray, Isoa Tuwai, Elia Canakaivata.

Backs: Frank Lomani, Sam Wye, Philip Baselala, Terio Tamani, Caleb Muntz, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Kemu Valetini, Joji Nasova, Maleli Nauvasi, Manasa Mataele, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Virimi Vakatawa, Isaac Ratuimatavuki-Kneepkens, Isikeli Rabitu.



