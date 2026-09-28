The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) is continuing its search for a new Flying Fijians head coach after processing 31 applications last week.

The development follows the withdrawal of Provence Rugby head coach Philippe Saint-André from discussions with the FRU over the position, according to French newspaper Midi Olympique.

Saint-André had been in advanced talks with the union, which was hoping to appoint him ahead of Fiji’s autumn Test matches. However, the Frenchman decided to remain with Provence Rugby.

The coaching position was advertised on August 22 after the FRU parted ways with Mick Byrne on April 1.

According to Midi Olympique, the union was keen to appoint a European coach, preferably French, given that about 90 per cent of Fiji’s eligible players are based in France.

“Discussions with Saint-André, however, had progressed significantly in recent weeks, with the former France head coach emerging as a strong candidate,” the report said.

The 59-year-old appeared to meet several of the requirements outlined in the FRU’s advertisement, including proven success at international level or in Super Rugby Pacific, United Rugby Championship, Premiership, Top 14 or equivalent elite competitions.

Saint-André coached France from 2012 to 2015 and has also won titles with Sale and Montpellier.

“The two sides were reportedly close to an agreement, with Saint-André having identified potential members of his coaching staff, including Jean-Baptiste Elissalde as attack coach and Romain Carmignani and Didier Bès as forwards coaches,” Midi Olympique added.

The report said Pierre-Henry Broncan, currently with Georgia, Franck Azéma of Toulon and Laurent Labit of Perpignan had also previously been approached without success.

Saint-André’s decision to stay at Provence came after club president Denis Philippon offered him a two-year extension as director of rugby, regardless of whether the club secures promotion to the Top 14.

Meanwhile, the successful applicant will be contracted for 14 months, covering next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, and will report to General Manager High Performance Nacani Cawanibuka.

Performance will be assessed on results against Tier One nations, progress beyond the World Cup pool stage and improvement in Fiji’s World Rugby ranking in 2027.

The Flying Fijians are scheduled to face Ireland, Italy and France in November as part of the Nations Championship, with the new coach expected to be in place by then.

FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu confirmed last week that 31 applications had been received, with shortlisting and interviews now underway.

The announcement will follow after consultation with key stakeholders and the final approval will come from the FRU board.

Feedback: sereana.salalo@fijisun.com.fj