Naitasiri Under-20 targets quarterfinals

Naitasiri Under-20 are closing in on a Skipper Cup quarter-final spot after defeating a gutsy Nadroga side 27-5 in Round Nine at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last Saturday.

Speaking to SUNsports after the win, head coach Dan Ligairi said his side expected a tough challenge from Nadi and would need to address the mistakes made against Nadroga.

“We will plan well and try not to repeat the mistakes we made today,” Ligairi said.

“It will be an exciting game for the boys. We want them to enjoy it so we can move up the table and secure a good place in the play-offs.”

Naitasiri, who were fifth on the points table, had targeted a win against Nadroga to improve their standing.

Ligairi thanked the players for executing their game plan and praised Nadroga for the contest.

“We know Nadroga always play an open style of rugby, so we tried to shut down those plays. That is how we managed to get the win,” he said.

Ligairi said the team would return to the drawing board to work on its mistakes and maintain its pattern of play despite the poor ground conditions against Nadroga.

He also acknowledged the support of Naitasiri fans, families, sponsors and the union, particularly those who travelled from the highlands in the early hours to watch the match.

“Some of them left their villages at 4am or 5am just to come and watch the boys. This win is a gift for them,” he said.