Sharks make progress despite challenges
The Sharks have endured a challenging start to the season after several players were involved with Tailevu in the Subrails Marama Cup competition.
Friday 18 September 2026 | 09:30
Updated 18 September 2026 | 11:00 FJT
Police Sharks women's rugby league team on September 12, 2026.
Photo: Josua Buredua
Police Sharks Women's coach Filipo Talei believes their 46-4 win over Laselase Cowboys in the FNRL (Fiji National Rugby League) Women's Premiership national quarterfinal was an important step towards their semifinal campaign.
Talei said the match provided an opportunity to test his forwards as the Sharks continue preparations for their Australian tour on October 12.
"It is our preparation for the Aussie tour on October 12," she said.
The Sharks have endured a challenging start to the season after several players were involved with Tailevu in the Subrails Marama Cup competition.
Talei said this forced the team to introduce new players, some who were playing rugby league for the first time.
"At the start of the season, some of our players went to play for the Tailevu women's rugby team in the Marama Cup competition, so we lacked players," he said.
"We had players who had not played a single game of rugby league. We fielded them and lost our first two games."
However, Sharks regrouped and turned their season around, securing their place in the semi-final.
Talei said the growth of women's rugby league had been encouraging, with more players taking up the sport.
"There are some new players in the squad and it is their first time playing rugby league.
"The rugby league sport has grown a lot in the women," he said.
The coach was also proud to see several of his players named in the Fiji Bulikula's extended squad.
Talei thanked the Sharks' sponsors and supporters for their continued backing throughout the season.