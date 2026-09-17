Nation

Workers cannot wait for wage review: Anthony

Cabinet approved the comprehensive review earlier this month, covering minimum sectoral wages across 10 sectors.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 07:00

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony

Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) national secretary Felix Anthony has urged Government to fast-track its newly approved review of the National Minimum Wage, warning that workers “are suffering” while the $5-an-hour rate remains below the poverty line.

Cabinet approved the comprehensive review earlier this month, covering minimum sectoral wages across 10 sectors.

The review will be led by an independent consultant and followed by 30 days of public consultation.

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Mr Anthony welcomed the decision but said the process, including appointing a consultant and preparing the report, could not afford to drag on.

“We certainly hope that this review that they have now decided upon is not going to take forever,” he said.

“We’d like to see some very quick results.”

He said Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel’s comment that the review would be completed within this financial year, which ran until next August, was still too slow.

“That’s far too long. It should be done as soon as possible,” Mr Anthony said.

The review comes as FTUC continues its campaign for an $8-an-hour living wage, up from the current $5-an-hour minimum wage.

The proposal has already been opposed by employer groups, including the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF).

“No one disputes the fact that the current minimum wage is below the poverty line,” Mr Anthony said, dismissing employer objections as “a traditional option that they always take.”

Mr Immanuel said $100,000 had been allocated for the review, with a committee to be set up following the death of Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh.

Attempts to reach FCEF chief executive Edward Bernard were unsuccessful.

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