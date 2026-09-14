Solo Mara takes over as Foreign Affairs permanent secretary

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has appointed Solo Mara as its new permanent secretary following the completion of the Public Service recruitment process.

Mr Mara assumes the role after the expiry of the contract of former permanent secretary Raijeli Taga.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka welcomed the appointment, saying it comes at a significant time as Fiji seeks to strengthen its diplomatic presence, trade engagement and international partnerships.

“I welcome PS Mara to the Ministry and look forward to working closely with him and our entire MFA&ET team as we continue strengthening Fiji’s foreign service and ensuring that it delivers effectively for Government and for the people of Fiji,” Mr Ditoka said.

The Minister also paid tribute to Ms Taga for her leadership and contribution during her tenure.

“I wish to place on record my appreciation to PS Taga for her service to the Ministry and to Fiji during her tenure as permanent secretary. She has led the Ministry through a busy period in Fiji’s international engagement, and I thank her for the commitment and professionalism she has brought to the role,” he said.

A three-week handover period has been scheduled to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of the Ministry’s operations.

Mr Ditoka said the leadership change would not affect the Ministry’s ongoing work as Fiji continues to pursue an active foreign policy and trade agenda.

“Our work continues. Fiji has an increasingly active diplomatic and trade agenda, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our headquarters and overseas missions operate as one team, with clear priorities, strong accountability and a consistent focus on advancing Fiji’s national interests,” he said.

He added that he looked forward to working with Mr Mara to build on existing initiatives and further strengthen Fiji’s diplomatic service.