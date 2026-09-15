Terminated Fiji Sports Council chief executive officer Gilbert Vakalalabure wants to amend his application against the council and its former board members.

The case was heard at the High Court in Suva today before Justice Vishwa Datt Sharma.

His lawyer and brother, Tevita Tangaroa Vakalalabure, asked the court for permission to amend the judicial review application challenging his termination in June.

He told the court they needed to confirm some issues before amending the application and requested 14 days to do so.

Fiji Sports Council lawyer Tomasi Tuitoga also requested 14 days to file a further response.

Vakalalabure was given seven days to file a response after the defendant’s reply.

The case was adjourned to November 4.











