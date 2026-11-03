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White targets discipline and safer tackling

White recorded his first win with the Fiji Water-sponsored side when he guided the team to victory, 34-28, over Japan on October 24.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 16:00

Updated 03 November 2026 | 17:56 FJT

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The Flying Fijians squad works on tackling heights during a training session in Lyon, France on November 1, 2026.

The Flying Fijians squad works on tackling heights during a training session in Lyon, France on November 1, 2026.

Photo: FRU Media

Improving discipline and developing safer, more effective tackling techniques have been key priorities for Flying Fijians head coach Jake White since he took on the role last month.

White recorded his first win with the Fiji Water-sponsored side when he guided the team to victory, 34-28, over Japan on October 24.

He hopes to see further progress ahead of Sundays Nations Championship match against France in round four.

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“We have already seen encour-aging progress. In our recent Test against Japan, we conceded just three penalties, compared to 16 in the Pacific Nations Cup fi-nal against the same opposition,” White said in an Instagram post.

“An 81.25 per cent reduction is an encouraging step, but consistency is what matters.

“At training, we are working on tackle height, body position and correct technique through sim-ple, repetitive exercises that help players develop better habits and make better decisions.”

The 2007 Rugby World Cup-win-ning coach said the responsibility extended beyond the national team.

“The future of Fijian rugby starts at grassroots level. We want to encourage schools, local clubs, coaches, provincial teams and franchises throughout Fiji to place the same importance on discipline, tackle technique and player safety,” he said.

“The habits developed at a young age will shape the players who represent Fiji in the future.

“Our ambition is to build a stronger rugby system, where the same standards, education and coaching principles are embraced at every level of the game.

The Flying Fijians are part of a bigger picture. The future starts with our next generation.

White has named three un-capped players in his 35-member squad: Marika Parker, Racing 92 No. 8 Nathan Hughes and Pro D2 Player of the Season Setareki Bi-tuniyata.

Nations Championship fixtures

  • Fiji v France - OL Stadium, Lyon - November 8
  • Fiji v Ireland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin - November 15
  • Fiji v Italy - Bluenergy Stadi-um, Udine - November 22.

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