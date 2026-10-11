Patients with appointments at public hospital specialist clinics have been advised not to attend today.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services announced the temporary closure today of all Specialist Outpatient Department (SOPD) clinics due to the public holiday.

In a public advisory, the ministry said all SOPD clinics at public hospitals would remain closed on Monday, October 12, 2026.

The ministry urged patients with scheduled appointments or referrals not to visit clinics, as services would not be operating during the holiday.

Those affected have been advised to contact their referring health centre or attending healthcare provider next week to arrange a new appointment date.

The ministry stressed that emergency services across public hospitals would continue operating as normal and remain available 24 hours a day to handle urgent medical cases.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused to patients and their families, thanking the public for their cooperation and understanding as scheduling adjustments are made during the public holiday.

For further information, members of the public have been advised to contact their local health facility directly.