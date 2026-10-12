Farmer refuses to let tragedy define his future

At 17, Ratu Peni Drodrolagi’s life took an unexpected turn when a severe accident on Taveuni left him fighting for his recovery.

Eight years later, the 25-year-old from Qeleni village continues to farm, live off the land and remain determined not to let the loss of his leg change the course of his life.

Following the 2018 accident, Ratu Peni was admitted to Labasa Hospital, where he remained in a coma for two weeks before being transferred to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

He was admitted to both hospitals several times during his recovery. About two years after the accident, doctors told him his leg had become severely infected and needed to be amputated.

“I never expected to reach that stage, but because it was infected, I had to quickly accept that this is my reality,” he said.

The amputation, which took place when he was 19, changed his body but not his determination to continue doing what he knew best.

Before the accident, Ratu Peni was a vibrant young farmer. Today, he remains committed to the same livelihood, tending to his farm and relying on the land to sustain himself.





Despite the changes to my body, my daily commitments did not change. I was a farmer at that time and I am still a farmer today. Ratu Peni Drodrolagi, Farmer





He said accepting his circumstances was an important step towards moving forward. He hopes his experience will encourage others facing similar challenges not to give up on life.

“For someone who may be in a similar situation, the best thing you could do is accept that you will face amputation and just continue living your life.”

Now receiving his fourth prosthetic limb, Ratu Peni is reminded that a life-changing injury does not have to mean abandoning the things that give life purpose.

“Other than that, the accident happened and as a result I lost a leg but life goes on.”

He received his fourth prosthetic limb on Monday through the Jaipur Foot Camp programme at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, with support from the specialist medical and technical team from India.