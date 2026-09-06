Lifestyle

Graduate wants to break subsistence farming mindset

Naleba graduate hopes to show her community how cassava can become a source of income

Monday 07 September 2026 | 10:30

Graduate Kasanita Tuidrokadroka.

Graduate Kasanita Tuidrokadroka.

Photo: Sampras Anand

Breaking the old mindset in her village of planting crops solely for subsistence consumption is something Kasanita Tuidrokadroka wants to change for the financial betterment of her people.

Ms Tuidrokadroka graduated with a National Certificate in Agriculture (Crop Production – Level 4) from the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa last Friday.

As the youngest of two siblings and the first in her family to graduate, she said the achievement meant the world to her.

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When asked why she chose the course, Ms Tuidrokadroka said she wanted to learn the economic side of agriculture and how it could be turned into an income source.

She said planting crops only for household consumption was not an ideal approach if her community wanted to secure a financially stable future.

"I joined this course to come and learn agriculture, to go back to my village and break the mindset of my people that we can also plant cassava for a source of income," she said.

"When we sale large amounts of cassava, we can make a lot of money and financially support our family".

Walking to the podium to receive her much-awaited national certificate was more than an achievement for Ms Tuidrokadroka — it was a lifelong memory.

Civil servant dream

Ms Tuidrokadroka plans to join the Ministry of Youth and Sports as a civil servant to fulfil her lifelong dream.

She said securing a Government job would provide a stable income to support her family's livelihood.

"I want to fulfill my dream of getting a government job," she said.

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