BSP backs Fijian exporters with new PMIBA award

Fijian exporters will have a new platform to be recognised for taking locally made products and services into international markets, with Bank South Pacific (BSP) sponsoring the newly introduced Exporter of the Year Award at the 2026 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

The award will recognise businesses demonstrating strong export performance, international competitiveness and expanding market reach while contributing to Fiji’s economy through foreign exchange earnings, employment and stronger local supply chains.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali said exporters played an important role in strengthening Fiji’s long-term economic resilience.

“We acknowledge all exporters and their tremendous efforts are worthy of recognition at the highest level,” Mr Ali said.

He said BSP’s sponsorship reflected its commitment to businesses taking Fijian capability, products and services to international markets.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty welcomed BSP’s support, saying the new category would broaden the awards to recognise businesses delivering quality, innovation and responsible business practices.

“BSP’s support has broadened the scope of these awards to also recognise exporters delivering quality, innovation and responsible business practices, critical for global success,” Mr Chetty said.

The 2026 PMIBA theme, “Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth,” aims to recognise and encourage businesses contributing to Fiji’s economic development and transformation.

The new award places exporters at the centre of this year’s awards by recognising their contribution to Fiji’s international market presence and economic growth.

Photo: Investment Fiji



