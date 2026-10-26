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Shop N Save adds Indian ghee to product range

Made in India, Milky Mist Cow Ghee is marketed as 100 per cent pure cow ghee.

Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 27 October 2026 | 11:10 FJT

Milky Mist Cow Ghee

Introducing the Milky mist cow Ghee

Photo: Shop N Save Supermarket

As households prepare for Diwali, a new Indian-made cow ghee brand is being in­troduced to supermarket shelves in Fiji, offering consumers an­other option for preparing tradi­tional sweets, savouries and other dishes.

Shop N Save Supermarket is ex­clusively retailing Milky Mist Cow Ghee through its stores as part of its efforts to expand its prod­uct range ahead of the festival of lights.

Ghee is commonly used in the preparation of traditional Indian dishes, including ladoos, barfi and halwa, as well as a variety of sa­voury snacks.

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It is also used in everyday cook­ing, making it a staple ingredient in many households.

The company said the introduc­tion of Milky Mist Cow Ghee was timed to coincide with the Diwali season, when families prepare food for gatherings and share home­made delicacies with relatives, friends and visitors.

Made in India, Milky Mist Cow Ghee is marketed as 100 per cent pure cow ghee.

According to the company, the product offers a rich taste and aro­ma and can be used in both tradi­tional festive recipes and everyday meals.

Its introduction gives shoppers another option when selecting in­gredients for home cooking during the festive period.

Diwali is traditionally marked by family gatherings, the exchange of gifts and the preparation of sweets and savouries.

Food forms an important part of the celebrations, with many fami­lies preparing traditional recipes to share with guests and loved ones.

For retailers, the festive season also provides an opportunity to broaden product selections to meet changing consumer needs and demand for ingredients associated with traditional cel­ebrations.

Shop N Save said the addition of the ghee reflected its con­tinued efforts to offer cus­tomers a wider selection of products for everyday house­hold needs and special occa­sions.

The supermarket chain said Milky Mist Cow Ghee would remain available beyond Diwa­li, positioning it as an option for consumers throughout the year rather than solely as a seasonal product.

Shop N Save is one of Fiji's supermarket retailers, of­fering groceries and other household essentials to consumers across the country.

Its product range includes everyday items as well as goods associated with seasonal cel­ebrations.

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