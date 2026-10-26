Shop N Save adds Indian ghee to product range
Made in India, Milky Mist Cow Ghee is marketed as 100 per cent pure cow ghee.
Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 09:00
Updated 27 October 2026 | 11:10 FJT
Introducing the Milky mist cow Ghee
Photo: Shop N Save Supermarket
As households prepare for Diwali, a new Indian-made cow ghee brand is being introduced to supermarket shelves in Fiji, offering consumers another option for preparing traditional sweets, savouries and other dishes.
Shop N Save Supermarket is exclusively retailing Milky Mist Cow Ghee through its stores as part of its efforts to expand its product range ahead of the festival of lights.
Ghee is commonly used in the preparation of traditional Indian dishes, including ladoos, barfi and halwa, as well as a variety of savoury snacks.
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It is also used in everyday cooking, making it a staple ingredient in many households.
The company said the introduction of Milky Mist Cow Ghee was timed to coincide with the Diwali season, when families prepare food for gatherings and share homemade delicacies with relatives, friends and visitors.
Made in India, Milky Mist Cow Ghee is marketed as 100 per cent pure cow ghee.
According to the company, the product offers a rich taste and aroma and can be used in both traditional festive recipes and everyday meals.
Its introduction gives shoppers another option when selecting ingredients for home cooking during the festive period.
Diwali is traditionally marked by family gatherings, the exchange of gifts and the preparation of sweets and savouries.
Food forms an important part of the celebrations, with many families preparing traditional recipes to share with guests and loved ones.
For retailers, the festive season also provides an opportunity to broaden product selections to meet changing consumer needs and demand for ingredients associated with traditional celebrations.
Shop N Save said the addition of the ghee reflected its continued efforts to offer customers a wider selection of products for everyday household needs and special occasions.
The supermarket chain said Milky Mist Cow Ghee would remain available beyond Diwali, positioning it as an option for consumers throughout the year rather than solely as a seasonal product.
Shop N Save is one of Fiji's supermarket retailers, offering groceries and other household essentials to consumers across the country.
Its product range includes everyday items as well as goods associated with seasonal celebrations.