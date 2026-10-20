Fiji's forest gets five-year replanting boost

British American Tobacco (BAT) Fiji and Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (FHCL) have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding to support reforestation and replenish Fiji’s plantation forest resources.

Under the agreement, BAT Fiji will grow pine and mahogany seedlings at its greenhouse facilities in Nadi, while FHCL will supply the seeds and oversee planting, management and maintenance.

BAT Fiji general manager James Goldring said the partnership aimed to promote sustainable forestry and ensure forest resources remained available for future generations.

He said the initiative would complement BAT Fiji’s Project Green End and its Grow Plus community investment programme, which support responsible resource management, income generation and food security.

Mr Goldring said FHCL was targeting the planting of about six hectares annually as part of efforts to replenish forest resources.

The agreement builds on BAT Fiji’s existing forestry initiatives, including Project Green End, launched in 2023 to promote sustainably sourced wood fuel for tobacco-curing operations as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Mr Goldring said the partnership would combine the expertise of both organisations to support long-term forest replenishment and responsible natural resource management.

FHCL chief executive officer Semi Dranibaka said the agreement formalised and strengthened the organisations’ collaboration in sustainable forest management and environmental stewardship.

He said FHCL had replanted more than 500 hectares of harvested mahogany plantations since 2021 and would continue its replanting programme.

Mr Dranibaka said partnerships between private companies and forestry organisations were important in supporting sustainable development and improving plantation management.

He said the agreement also provided a framework for further cooperation in reforestation, plantation improvement, environmental awareness and climate resilience.

The partnership would support FHCL’s efforts to achieve forest certification by 2027, he said.

Mr Dranibaka said the agreement reflected a shared responsibility to ensure Fiji’s plantation forests continued to provide economic, social and environmental benefits for future generations.



