Fiji Airways chef wins national culinary title

A chef from Fiji Airways has earned national recognition after taking top honours at the 2026 Crest Chicken National Salon Culinaire, highlighting the talent within Fiji's hospitality industry.

Graham Terna, chef de partie at the Fiji Airways Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport, was named Fiji Chef of the Year 2026 following the three-day competi­tion held at Fiji National Univer­sity's Nadi Campus from October 19 to 21.

Organised by the Fiji Chefs Association, the event attracted more than 130 participants and featured 155 entries across 17 classes.

Mr Terna competed against chefs from leading establishments, in­cluding Laucala Island Resort, In­tercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort, Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Grand Pacific Hotel.

Chef Temo's winning dish. Photos: Fiji Airways

He also secured a gold medal for his performance in the competi­tion's top category.

The Chef of the Year challenge required contestants to prepare a three-course menu within three hours, featuring octopus, lamb loin, chocolate and local fruit.

Judging covered technical skills, organisation, food safety, creativ­ity, presentation, flavour and over­all execution.

Fiji Chefs Association president Rakesh Kumar said the award recognised a high standard of cu­linary skill, creativity and profes­sionalism.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said Mr Temo's achieve­ment reflected the talent behind the airline's lounge experience.

Mr Terna said the title represent­ed years of dedication and support from his family, colleagues and mentors.