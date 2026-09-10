Five of eight suspects questioned over Vakarise death

Police investigators have questioned five of the eight individuals identified as likely suspects in the investigation into the death of Jone Vakarise.

Vakarise died in military custody in April. His death sparked a national murder investigation and intense scrutiny of the military.

In an update today, Police confirmed interviews were continuing as investigators worked to complete the case.

Once all eight suspects have been questioned, the investigation file will be compiled and forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal review.

The review will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for any charges to be laid.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Vakarise’s death as investigations remain ongoing.



