Nation

Man faces eight charges over alleged Facebook scams

Police allege victims paid for livestock and rental cars advertised on Facebook but did not receive the services

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 15:00

police

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon charged in relation to two separate cases of allegedly obtaining money through online advertisements.

Police said the accused faces one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception in the first case, which stemmed from the alleged sale of livestock advertised on Facebook.

It is alleged that on December 3, 2025, the accused received $400 from a victim as payment for livestock advertised for sale online.

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The victim allegedly transferred the money into the accused's bank account but reported the matter to the Nausori Police Station after the livestock was not delivered on the agreed date.

In a separate investigation, the accused has been charged with seven counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception for allegedly obtaining more than $600 from five victims through the false advertisement of rental car services.

Police alleged the victims responded to rental car advertisements posted on Facebook and paid bond money to secure the vehicles. However, the services were allegedly never provided.

When repeated attempts to contact the accused were unsuccessful, the victims lodged reports at the Nausori, Nasinu and Totogo Police stations.


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