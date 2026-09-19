Perfume Fiji eyes export growth

A decade of research, sacrifice and persistence is opening new opportunities for Perfume Fiji founder Rupeni Rokoratu, who is now looking be­yond the local market to expand exports.

Mr Rokoratu met Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica to discuss the develop­ment of Perfume Fiji, its current op­erations and the support needed to take the business to its next stage.

The former teacher began working on the venture around 2015 while teaching science and industrial arts. Over the years, he funded his research and product development through other business activities, eventually selling his bakery and other interests to focus on Perfume Fiji.

The company is now producing and retailing its products locally. Mr Rokoratu told Mr Kamikamica that sales reached about $15,000 in August.

With demand emerging from over­seas markets, his next challenge is to expand production and establish reliable export channels.

Mr Rokoratu said attempts to send products overseas had faced dif­ficulties after a courier company classified the shipments as danger­ous goods.

Discussions also covered the need for larger production space, possi­ble export support and Government grant programmes that could assist the business, subject to relevant re­quirements and assessment.

Mr Kamikamica encouraged fur­ther engagement with the ministry and relevant agencies, including Investment Fiji, to address the export issues and identify suitable support.

For Mr Rokoratu, the goal is to develop a Fijian brand capable of reaching regional and internation­al markets.