Nation

Saukuru warns against misuse of youth grants

Mr Saukuru said inappropriate use of grant funding by youth clubs would be investigated and monitored to ensure compliance with Government grant requirements.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 17:00

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru during the gym equipment handover at Labasa College on September 11, 2026

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru during the gym equipment handover at Labasa College on September 11, 2026.

Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports

Youth clubs receiving Government grants will be monitored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure funds are properly used, with alleged misuse to be investigated.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru was responding to questions about mechanisms in place to scrutinise and monitor alleged misuse of grants.

Mr Saukuru said inappropriate use of grant funding by youth clubs would be investigated and monitored to ensure compliance with Government grant requirements.

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In Vanua Levu, he said youth officers from the ministry’s Labasa office would visit and monitor projects to ensure grants provided to youth clubs had a positive impact.

"Every youth club assisted will be monitored, then they have to report back because we have assisted them earlier," he said.

Mr Saukuru said several youth clubs had received assistance more than once because of the progress they had made.

"Youth clubs who progress are assisted again if they apply for more progressive projects aimed to increase income generation," he said.

During a recent tour of the Northern Division, Mr Saukuru encouraged youths to use grants for income-generating activities and poverty reduction in rural communities.

He said youth grants were intended to have a positive impact as Government worked towards its poverty alleviation goals.

Mr Saukuru said the grants were also intended to reduce youth involvement in illicit drugs by engaging young people in income-generating activities.

Nakasi Youth Club founder Mohammed Shafil supported the Government grants, saying they could encourage youths to stay away from drugs and crime.

Mr Shafil hoped the grant programmes would continue in future financial years.

Mr Saukuru urged youth clubs to take ownership of the grants they received and use them for their intended benefit.

"Youths need to focus on best utilisation of grants to grow and progress their communities," he added.

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