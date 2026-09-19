Courts and Law

Immigration officer surprised by Nigerian national’s 38-day overstay

Chukwemeka Phabian, who entered Fiji on a tourist visa, is one of three accused standing trial over the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 12:00

Chukwemeka Phabia

Drug accused Chukwemeka Phabia.

An Immigration officer told the High Court in Lautoka on Thursday that he was surprised when a Nigerian national, who had been granted a nine-day stay in Fiji, was found to have overstayed by 38 days.

Chukwemeka Phabian, who entered Fiji on a tourist visa, is one of three accused standing trial over the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The evidence was heard before Justice Aruna Aluthge.

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Phabian is facing the charges alongside former Narcotics Police officers Apenisa Matadigo and Uraia Bolalailai.

The court heard evidence from Saifullah Qureshi, a border control officer and Immigration supervisor at Nadi International Airport.

Instead of being granted a longer stay, Phabian was permitted to remain in Fiji for nine days.

However, according to evidence before the court, Phabian remained in Fiji for another 38 days after his permitted stay expired.

He was subsequently classified as a prohibited immigrant.


Border alert

The case came to the attention of authorities when Phabian attempted to leave Fiji on May 18, 2025.

He was offloaded from his flight and handed over to Police in the Immigration referral area.

The three accused remain before the High Court as the trial continues.

The trial resumes on September 21.

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