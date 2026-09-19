Nation

Minister defends Tuatua crematorium design

He said Mr Maharaj was the lone critic of this gas crematorium development.

Sunday 20 September 2026 | 12:30

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, with other cabinet ministers and stakeholders during the opening of the Tuatua public cemetery gas crematorium in Labasa on September 16, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand 

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, with other cabinet ministers and stakeholders during the opening of the Tuatua public cemetery gas crematorium in Labasa on September 16, 2026.

Photo: Sampras Anand 

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh has defended the design of the Tuatua Public Cemetery gas crematorium, saying the facility would adequately serve all communities.

Mr Singh was responding to criticism from Opposition Independent Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj, who raised concerns that the direction of the building did not comply with Sanatan Hindu funeral traditions.

Mr Singh said Mr Maharaj was the only person who had raised concerns about the development.

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"He is the only person who has a problem with this gas crematorium because from my understanding all other Hindu priests have agreed to the building direction".

Mr Maharaj had said Hindu Vedic funeral rites required the deceased person's head to face north during cremation for a peaceful transition of the soul.

He claimed the layout and installation of the new gas furnace prevented families from following this requirement.

Mr Singh said about 30 bodies had been cremated at the new facility without any issues.

"Opposition are hell-bent to derail projects of the government and I will urge Mr Maharaj to stop all his nuisance".

The Coalition Government funded the project through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

Mr Singh said the gas-fired crematorium represented the evolving need for improved funeral facilities, with Labasa becoming the first location in the Northern Division to have such a facility.

He said the crematorium would serve nearby communities regardless of race or religion.

"This gas crematorium will serve the needs of all communities in Vanua Levu"

Mr Singh is also one of the active trustees of the Tuatua Public Cemetery, where the gas crematorium is located.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who was chief guest at the opening, said the development demonstrated collaboration among people from different communities.

Mr Rabuka also referred to the 'Ocean of Peace' policy and the importance of respecting people from diverse cultural and racial backgrounds.

During the plaque unveiling ceremony, Mr Rabuka toured the building’s interior, including its seating and furnace areas.

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