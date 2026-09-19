For Firomena “Firo” Kitiana, first aid is not simply about knowing how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation or treat an injury.

It is about being prepared to help another person when they need it most.

That belief has been shaped by almost a decade of service with the Fiji Red Cross Society and personal experiences that strengthened her determination to help create safer and more supportive communities.

Firo spent much of her childhood on Mana Island before moving to Lautoka when she reached Class Seven.

Her life included experiences of domestic violence and abuse.

Today, she speaks about those experiences with a sense of purpose and a desire to help create safer and happier environments for others.

Training, she believes, is a practical way of giving people skills they can use when emergencies strike.

"You need to be prepared physically; mentally and emotionally; while you also need to look out for one another without discrimination," she said during World First Aid Day 2026 in Suva on Saturday, September 12.

"I am encouraging community members to learn first aid and be ready to help in emergencies.

"First aid is more than learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or responding to an injury. It is about being ready to help, willing to listen and hav­ing the skills and confidence to potentially save a life.

Firo joined the Fiji Red Cross Society in 2016 after being recruited to assist with volunteer standby work following Tropical Cyclone Winston.

What began as an opportunity to help people affected by the disaster developed into a long-term commitment to humanitarian service.

Over the years, she has taken on different responsibilities within the Society, including serving as a health focal point for the Lautoka Branch.

Through Red Cross workshops, programmes and community activities, Firo said she learned an important lesson — people should never be judged by their status in life.

"If you can help, lend a hand," she said.

That principle has become central to her approach to first aid and humanitarian work.

Firo is also passionate about the history of the Red Cross, particularly Henry Dunant's experience at the Battle of Solferino, which helped inspire the creation of the Red Cross and the wider humanitarian movement.

For her, Dunant's story demonstrates how one person's decision to help can inspire others to act.

"I saw this as the best opportunity to reach out to as many people as possible during my lifetime," she said.

Her years of community work have also taught her the importance of building relationships with stakeholders and understanding the networks that support communities during times of need.

She believes strong partnerships can help communities access assistance and become safer, stronger and better prepared for emergencies.

"First aid ultimately comes down to being willing and prepared to help," she said.

"Sometimes that means knowing CPR, sometimes it means stopping to assist someone, listening to a person in distress or simply being ready to act when others are not.

"It's a privilege and an honour to serve in this great humanitarian organisation.".

Her message is simple: everyone should be prepared to help.

Learning first aid and CPR, she believes, is one way people can prepare themselves to make a difference when it matters most.