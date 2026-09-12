Sokko Seeto finds success in helping others rise

For Sokko Seeto, 57, success is not measured by a title or achievement.

Instead it is measured by the lives she can influence and the confidence she can help build in others.

Now living in New Zealand, the St Joseph's Second­ary School alumnae built a career centered on peo­ple, leadership and service.

Ms Seeto, who attended St Joseph's from 1981 to 1984, is a consultant to charitable trusts, helping organisations strengthen their governance and be­come better positioned to operate and secure fund­ing.

Much of her work supports Pacific and Maori com­munities in South Auckland, New Zealand.





A journey of finding her voice

Ms Seeto moved to New Zealand after finishing high school, continuing her education before enter­ing the workforce.

The transition was not easy.

She and her two sisters entered a very different ed­ucation system from the one they had known in Fiji.

"In Fiji, we never spoke back to our teachers. We did as we were told," she said.

In New Zealand, students were encouraged to ex­press their opinions and question their teachers.

While she initially found this unfamiliar, Ms Seeto learned that speaking up could be a form of confi­dence rather than disrespect.

That experience became part of her own journey of finding her voice.





Purpose through people

Ms Seeto said she never had one particular profes­sion planned for herself while growing up.

Instead, she was drawn to people, marketing and helping others.

"I enjoyed marketing and actually just being peo­ple-orientated, caring, and giving back to those around us," she said.

Her career led her towards people leadership and management, where she found her passion.

Outside of work, she supports young people in New Zealand, including serving as a foster mother and guardian.

She continues to be part of the support network for young Pacific and Fijian people who move to New Zealand for high school.

Helping Others

Her commitment to service also extends to her fa­ther's village in Nabouwalu, Bua, where she hopes to be an example and source of support for young women.

For Ms Seeto, the greatest reward is seeing people she has mentored become confident enough to lead their own lives.

"My inspiration is seeing the level of support that you're able to give," she said.

She believes those who gained knowledge, skills and opportunities abroad have something valuable to offer when they return home.

"We have a lot of lived experience. We have a lot of knowledge and skills that we have learnt abroad," she said.

"And it is about time we come back home and give back to our community."





Advice to Women

Know yourself and remain grounded, she urges other women.

"My advice to women is, 'Be true to yourself. Be confident in yourself, and know your truth," she said.

For Ms Seeto, faith, self-belief and a clear sense of direction have remained her compass.

Her journey is a reminder that sometimes the greatest measure of a woman's success is not how far she has travelled, but how many others she helps rise along the way.