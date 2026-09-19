Nation

PSV drivers equipped to help at crash scenes

Participants underwent theoretical and practical training in accident scene management, CPR, choking and severe bleeding control.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 17:00

he training is aimed at giving them the confidence and skills to provide immediate assistance, reduce panic and help stabilise casualties until professional emergency medical services arrive.

The training is aimed at giving them the confidence and skills to provide immediate assistance, reduce panic and help stabilise casualties until professional emergency medical services arrive.

Forty-four Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers have been certified in First Aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), giving them skills to provide immediate assistance at road accident scenes while professional emergency services are on their way.

The drivers completed a free two-day First Aid and CPR training programme conducted by the Fiji Red Cross Society to mark World First Aid Day.

Training was conducted simultaneously in Suva and Lautoka, with 19 drivers participating in Suva and 25 in Lautoka.

Related stories

The Fiji Red Cross Society covered the cost of training materials, facilitation and certification.

Participants underwent theoretical and practical training in accident scene management, CPR, choking and severe bleeding control.

The programme recognises that PSV drivers, who spend significant time on Fiji’s roads, can be among the first people to arrive at an accident scene.

The training is aimed at giving them the confidence and skills to provide immediate assistance, reduce panic and help stabilise casualties until professional emergency medical services arrive.

Participant Penina Temo said she had wanted to learn First Aid and CPR but had never had the opportunity.

“I have always longed to learn First Aid and CPR, but I never got the chance,” Temo said. “I was on my way to work with my husband when he told me he was attending this free training offered by the Red Cross. I decided right then not to go to work, applied for immediate leave, and joined the class instead.”

She said the skills would be useful both on the road and at home.

“This training has really helped me better understand the exact response and skills required to prevent more chaos during an accident before professional help arrives. Moreover, as a mother, this training is not only helpful at work on the road but deeply valuable in the home too.”

The 44 newly certified first aiders operate buses, minibuses and taxis across the Central and Western divisions.

The Fiji Red Cross Society is exploring opportunities to extend similar training to other divisions.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru during the gym equipment handover at Labasa College on September 11, 2026
Nation

Saukuru warns against misuse of youth grants

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, with other cabinet ministers and stakeholders during the opening of the Tuatua public cemetery gas crematorium in Labasa on September 16, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand 
Nation

Minister defends Tuatua crematorium design

Chukwemeka Phabia
Courts and Law

Immigration officer surprised by Nigerian national’s 38-day overstay

Flying - Fijians - Frank - Lomani
Rugby

Flying Fijians to play Springboks before the Rugby World Cup

Batinisavu Uluiyata. Photo: Mosimosi Production
Rugby

Ex-running star embraces new challenge

Flying Fijians centre Virimi Vakatawa
Rugby

Seruvakula calls for strong finish against Japan

Fluoroscopy uses real-time X-ray imaging to help clinicians assess internal structures and bodily functions during diagnostic and image-guided procedures. Photo: Supplied
Health

CWM Hospital gets real-time X-ray technology for specialist procedures

PSH
Health

Serevi: Get your heart check for free

Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University Team
Health

Chinese team brings advanced cataract surgery to Fiji