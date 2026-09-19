PSV drivers equipped to help at crash scenes

Forty-four Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers have been certified in First Aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), giving them skills to provide immediate assistance at road accident scenes while professional emergency services are on their way.

The drivers completed a free two-day First Aid and CPR training programme conducted by the Fiji Red Cross Society to mark World First Aid Day.

Training was conducted simultaneously in Suva and Lautoka, with 19 drivers participating in Suva and 25 in Lautoka.

The Fiji Red Cross Society covered the cost of training materials, facilitation and certification.

Participants underwent theoretical and practical training in accident scene management, CPR, choking and severe bleeding control.

The programme recognises that PSV drivers, who spend significant time on Fiji’s roads, can be among the first people to arrive at an accident scene.

The training is aimed at giving them the confidence and skills to provide immediate assistance, reduce panic and help stabilise casualties until professional emergency medical services arrive.

Participant Penina Temo said she had wanted to learn First Aid and CPR but had never had the opportunity.

“I have always longed to learn First Aid and CPR, but I never got the chance,” Temo said. “I was on my way to work with my husband when he told me he was attending this free training offered by the Red Cross. I decided right then not to go to work, applied for immediate leave, and joined the class instead.”

She said the skills would be useful both on the road and at home.

“This training has really helped me better understand the exact response and skills required to prevent more chaos during an accident before professional help arrives. Moreover, as a mother, this training is not only helpful at work on the road but deeply valuable in the home too.”

The 44 newly certified first aiders operate buses, minibuses and taxis across the Central and Western divisions.

The Fiji Red Cross Society is exploring opportunities to extend similar training to other divisions.