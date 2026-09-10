Sela’s master’s journey inspires three children

For Alekisio Sela, his graduation was more than a personal achievement; it was a lesson for his three children.

The 35-year-old from Bua completed a Master of Agriculture after three years of study while balancing work and family responsibilities.

Mr Sela, who also holds a Bachelor of Agriculture, spent more than 10 years as an agriculture teacher before moving to an NGO working in environmental and natural resource conservation.

He said his achievement would not have been possible without the support of his family, and he wanted his three children to follow in his footsteps.

“The exact purpose of my children coming here today is for them to see this level of education, and to guide them on what path to follow, especially during these difficult times we are facing,” he said.

He said qualifications required patience and endurance, especially when balancing work and study.

“I know that whenever we move forward in our education, we will encounter difficulties. Achieving this qualification has been a long journey because it took a lot of patience and endurance from me and my family.

“While studying, I was also managing my work, and I thank God for His guidance and leadership in allowing me to complete this successfully and attain my masters.”

Mr Sela said his experience had also reinforced his belief that people should pursue fields they were passionate about.

His advice to iTaukei people was not to give up during difficult times.

“We cannot all be teachers or doctors; whatever field you desire, whether to be a tradesman or an engineer, follow that path. If you play sports, do it with all your heart. My only advice is to serve and perform your duties with true sincerity, and the fruits of your labor will be realised.”

Mr Sela said he was grateful to his family for supporting him throughout his studies.