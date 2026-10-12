Vendor urges Fijians to keep Fiji Day spirit alive

Fiji Day celebrations should not be a one-day affair but a reminder of the daily effort needed to fight crime and illicit drugs and restore Fiji’s reputation as a peaceful nation.

This was the message shared by Labasa Market fruit and vegetable vendor Anaseini Moli.

Ms Moli said it was painful to see young people waste their potential through crime and illicit drug use, but the fight against these problems was far from over.

She said mothers, sisters and wives could still make a difference by helping to raise responsible children and young people.

Ms Moli said parental negligence needed urgent and consistent attention, rather than being addressed for only one day during Fiji Day celebrations.

“It may look appealing to the eye to see children and parents accompanying each other to town dressed in their beautiful Fiji Day kalavata, but it should become a daily occurrence,” she said.

She said Fiji Day provided an opportunity for young people to recognise their responsibility to the nation through productive activities and meaningful contributions.

Ms Moli said a significant proportion of criminal activities involved young people and called on community, church and vanua leaders to recognise their responsibilities in addressing the problem.

“Education remains key to ensuring our youths stay on course away from drugs and crime,” she said.

She said enthusiasm for Fiji Day celebrations among young people appeared to be declining each year and believed greater efforts were needed to revive their interest.

“We need to value our youths and give them leadership roles to take up and rejuvenate this interest,” she said.

Ms Moli said creating opportunities for young people to succeed existing leaders could help prepare them for leadership responsibilities and keep them engaged in their communities.

As people returned to their normal routines tomorrow, she urged Fijians to maintain their love for the country and look for opportunities to contribute to its progress.

“Singing our national anthem whenever there is a community helps to encourage civic pride and patriotism,” she said.