Young people in Nakuailava, Ra, have been challenged to take greater responsibility for their communities and help shape the future of their vanua.

The challenge was delivered during the Siga ni A’bagone kei Nakuailava, which brought together 118 youths from four villages for a day of learning, sports and community engagement.

Held at the Tobu Village grounds on November 12, the programme was organised by the Social Empowerment and Education Programme (SEEP), involving youths from Dama, Toki, Tobu and Savulotu.

Turaga ni Yavusa of Navuanisaqiwa, Dama Village, Adre Tuinavitilevu, said the future of the district depended on how its young people prepared themselves to take on leadership roles.

“The future of our vanua will only survive in the hands of our youths,” he said.

Mr Tuinavitilevu said the event was the first of its kind in the district and provided an important opportunity for young people to broaden their knowledge and explore opportunities beyond their villages.

He also warned against the growing influence of drugs and other social challenges, urging youths to remain involved in positive community activities.

He encouraged them to consider agriculture as a pathway to development and self-reliance.

“If our parents can do it, why can't we do the same? I want to see Nakuailava being recognised for its achievements in farming,” he said.





Building stronger connections

Tobu Village Youth president Waqabuli Rateri said the gathering had brought young people together, allowing them to share ideas and strengthen relationships across village boundaries.

He said 32 youths in Tobu were already involved in communal farming activities for one week each month.

The group was also working towards reactivating its youth organisation and re-registering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

However, Mr Rateri identified poor communication and limited access to information as major challenges, saying some communities missed out on Government assistance because they were unaware of application deadlines.

He called for more regular visits by Government agencies to rural communities.

The programme also featured volleyball and awareness sessions with representatives from several Government ministries and agencies, giving youths direct access to information about available services and opportunities.