Courts and Law

Court to rule on hearsay objection in Biman Prasad trial today

Defence argues Registrar of Companies officer cannot testify about document he did not author.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 06:00

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Suva Magistrate Court is expected to rule today on a hearsay objection raised by lawyers for former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad over a disputed document FICAC intends to put to its first witness.

Prasad faces charges of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and, alternatively, providing false information in a statutory declaration.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad yesterday for further clarification after both parties presented their arguments on Wednesday.

Related stories

FICAC Acting Senior Manager Legal Joseph Work argued that the Directorship Detail of Prasad’s Platinum Hotel & Resort Pte Limited was a public record submitted to the Registrar of Companies as part of the company’s registration requirements.

Work relied on Sections 202(2), (3), (4) and (5) of the Companies Act (Cap. 247).

Prasad’s lawyer, Richard Naidu, objected, arguing that the document was hearsay and inadmissible because it had been handed to FICAC’s first witness, Registrar of Companies executive officer Manase Talemaipapalagi.

Naidu said while Talemaipapalagi may be the custodian of the document, he could not give evidence about its contents because he was not its author.

Naidu also argued that FICAC had introduced nothing new and that the legal tests referred to in a recent case were similar to principles already contained in the Companies Act.

He referred to Sections 19, 22 and 757 of the Act and said there was little difference between applying common law principles and the Companies Act.

The trial is expected to continue after today’s ruling.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Court to rule on hearsay objection in Biman Prasad trial today

Lautoka taxi driver Sanjay Krishna in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

Life sentence welcomed, but taxi safety fears remain

police body cam
Nation

Police body-cam footage could become court evidence

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
Golf

Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

FANCA
Football

Fiji wins sixth FANCA Premier title

Former Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica and Melbourne Storm's Eliesa Katoa
Rugby League

Kamikamica eyes Bati coaching

From left: Isoa Codrokadroka and Vishal Krishna with their paintings.
Lifestyle

Inmate artists use painting to tell stories of faith and family

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa.
Health

Nearly 6,000 flu cases recorded as health facilities face pressure

Hospital director and chief executive officer Dr Krupali Tappoo said the international collaboration was helping ensure children could access critical treatment regardless of their families’ financial circumstances.
Health

Free heart surgeries bring global specialists to Fiji