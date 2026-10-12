Courts and Law

Driver remanded over meth possession charge

The defence argued that delays in the case and the accused’s employment should be considered in the bail application.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 17:30

Rahul Nandan

Drug accused Rahul Nandan.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

A Nadi driver accused of unlawful possession of illicit drugs has been remanded in custody by the Nadi Magistrate Court.

Rahul Nandan appeared before Magistrate Jeremaia Savou during a special court sitting, charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The court heard that 0.89 grams of methamphetamine was found in a vehicle in which Nandan was travelling on March 12, 2024. No plea was taken.

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Police prosecutors objected to bail, and Nandan was allowed to file a formal bail application.

Defence lawyer Shalvin Nand applied for bail, telling the court the matter dated back to 2024 and there had been a delay in the pre-charge process.

He said the drugs were found in a vehicle belonging to a person who was a witness in the case.

Mr Nand said his client was a first-time offender and argued that continued remand could affect his employment.

He also told the court that Nandan had not reoffended in the past two years and seven months, was willing to provide a surety and would surrender his travel documents.

Magistrate Savou further remanded Nandan to the Natabua Corrections Facility.

He will reappear in court on October 20.

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