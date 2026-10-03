Health

26 Health Ministry cases sent for legal action, one settled for $50,000

The details were contained in a written response tabled in Parliament last week to a question by Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu.

Sunday 04 October 2026 | 08:00

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Twenty-six cases involving the Ministry of Health and Medical Services were referred to the Solicitor-General’s Office between January 2023 and July 2026, with one settled out of court for $50,000.

The details were contained in a written response tabled in Parliament last week to a question by Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu.

The Ministry said the settled case was among six sent to the Solicitor-General’s Office in 2023. Documents relating to the other cases that year were also submitted to the office.

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Nine cases were sent in 2024 and are under active legal review or court processing.

Six were sent in 2025 and remain under active legal review, while another five were sent between January and July this year and are under investigation or review.

The Ministry said some cases were also received directly by the Solicitor-General’s Office.

"There are also cases received directly by the Solicitor General's Office through legal processes taken by patients," it said.


Surgical cases

Five of the 26 cases are surgical-related, involving cataract, amputation and laparotomy procedures.

The procedures were performed at Colonial War Memorial Hospital and Lautoka Aspen Hospital.

Separately, 1,218 complaints were registered through the national 157 feedback line, managed by the Ministry of Civil Service, between January 2023 and July 2026.

Only three of those complaints concerned alleged surgical errors, complications or negligence.

Two were related to circumcision procedures, while one involved breast surgery or a mastectomy.

Lautoka Hospital recorded two of the three complaints — one involving circumcision and the other breast surgery. Raiwaqa Health Centre recorded the other circumcision complaint.

The circumcision complaints alleged infection, nerve damage and repeated or unsuccessful procedures.

The breast surgery complaint alleged an infection about a year after surgery and raised concerns about follow-up care.

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